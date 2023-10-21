Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Major Shareholder Sells 27,743 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

J.Jill Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.11.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a return on equity of 835.50% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

