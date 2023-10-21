Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Major Shareholder Sells 27,743 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
J.Jill Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.11.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a return on equity of 835.50% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
