Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells 4,289 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JBL stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

