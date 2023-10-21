Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 45,860 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JFrog stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

