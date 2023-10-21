Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $463,820.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.