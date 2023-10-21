Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 45,151 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Christine Deputy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44.
- On Monday, August 21st, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78.
Pinterest Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE PINS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.52.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
