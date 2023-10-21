Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 45,151 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christine Deputy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68.

On Thursday, September 14th, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44.

On Monday, August 21st, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

