Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 55,679 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,879,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,309,643.89.

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

NYSE:IOT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

