Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 56,093 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $1,393,911.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 840,401 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,964.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $2,213,130.45.

On Tuesday, September 26th, John Bicket sold 73,446 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,433.02.

On Wednesday, September 20th, John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,993.88.

On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74.

Samsara Stock Down 1.8 %

IOT stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

