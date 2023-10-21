Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,065,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.8 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

