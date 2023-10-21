Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells 5,651 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $361.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $375.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.34. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

