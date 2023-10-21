International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IGT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. International Game Technology has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 769,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

