Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.74

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 10925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
