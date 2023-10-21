IP Group (LON:IPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.10

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 48.78 ($0.60), with a volume of 565074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.25 ($0.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 133 ($1.62) price target on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £514.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 0.51 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. IP Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

