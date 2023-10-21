Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $398.33

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.33 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.45). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 382 ($4.67), with a volume of 750 shares traded.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £642.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,364.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 398.33.

Get Irish Continental Group alerts:

Irish Continental Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.