iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.30

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and traded as low as $75.22. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 4,089 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

