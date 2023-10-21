Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of ITRI opened at $57.31 on Thursday. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

