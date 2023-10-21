Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,909,678. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

