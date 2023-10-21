Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.32. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,745,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

