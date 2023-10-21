Jason Beddow Buys 82,151 Shares of Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Stock

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Beddow bought 82,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.70 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$714,713.70 ($452,350.44).

Argo Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Get Argo Investments alerts:

Argo Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Argo Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Argo Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Argo Investments

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

