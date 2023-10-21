Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 5,779 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Pierre Brulard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Friday, October 13th, Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $181.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMware

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.