Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.41.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,646. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.