Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $201.40

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.40 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.27). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 23,304 shares traded.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,276.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.28.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

