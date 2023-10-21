JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $833,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,054,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,346,025.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $925,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $952,700.00.

FROG opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

