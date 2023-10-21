JMP Securities Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $12.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MFA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $877.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1,376.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

