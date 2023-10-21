JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.29) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.16). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 249,733 shares trading hands.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 351.50.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

