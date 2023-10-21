JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $797.84

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 797.84 ($9.75) and traded as low as GBX 771 ($9.42). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 771 ($9.42), with a volume of 315,709 shares.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 797.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 760.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 778.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.32%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 707.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Pui Kei Yuen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($24,734.33). 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

