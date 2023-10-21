JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $155.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.16. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.27 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 7,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

