JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.69

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.69 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 97.40 ($1.19). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,687,229 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.53.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

