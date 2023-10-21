Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,250,082 shares traded.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Down 25.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

