Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keeler THomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

