Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,252.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,252 ($15.29) and last traded at GBX 1,289 ($15.74), with a volume of 6142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($15.57).

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($32.98) to GBX 2,000 ($24.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($39.70) to GBX 2,250 ($27.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.14) to GBX 2,120 ($25.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,412.50 ($29.47).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,464.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,855.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,661.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($61,066.13). Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

