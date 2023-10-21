Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after buying an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,769,000 after purchasing an additional 132,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

