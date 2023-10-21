Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $690.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $33.08 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $600.35 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $354.97 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $648.61 and a 200 day moving average of $613.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

