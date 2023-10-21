Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 157.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $23.97 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEG

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.