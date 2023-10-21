Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,405 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.27. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRPA

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.