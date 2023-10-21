L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $84.96

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and traded as low as $80.28. L’Oréal shares last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 73,100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

