Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $191.01

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.01 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 210.80 ($2.57). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.55), with a volume of 34,889 shares trading hands.

Majedie Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 31.99 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.99. The company has a market cap of £110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Getley bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,897 ($30,410.41). 58.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.