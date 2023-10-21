Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.50. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 2,011,323 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOZ. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

