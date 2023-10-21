Matthew S. Kissner Buys 16,550 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -132.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.