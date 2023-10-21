Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Up 7%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 810,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 298,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.