MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

NYSE MXL opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,095,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

