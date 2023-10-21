Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.36

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $4.96. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 36,786 shares trading hands.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

