Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $103.36 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 10.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average is $322.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

