MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after acquiring an additional 92,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 817,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

