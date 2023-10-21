Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.06

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.06 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares changing hands.
Metal Tiger Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.20.
Metal Tiger Company Profile
Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.
