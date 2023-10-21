Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 37,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $326.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.11.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.