Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $430.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $420.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

MSFT stock opened at $326.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average of $322.91. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $295,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

