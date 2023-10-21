MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $322.54

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.54 ($3.94) and traded as low as GBX 312.90 ($3.82). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 313.50 ($3.83), with a volume of 13,614 shares traded.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 320.84. The stock has a market cap of £73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -895.71 and a beta of 0.49.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from MIGO Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

Further Reading

