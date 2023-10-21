Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $644,805.45. Following the transaction, the president now owns 986,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,991,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,658,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,147,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

