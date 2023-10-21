Morgan Stanley Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $55.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.60 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nasdaq by 28.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,116,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 250,238 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 9.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Nasdaq by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.1% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

