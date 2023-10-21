Morgan Stanley Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $38.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

NYSE RNG opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

